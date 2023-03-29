Home States Telangana

Orders reserved in Balanagar industrial area sublease case by Telangana High Court

Over the past six decades, some of the proprietors sub-let the plots to new industrialists.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved orders in a clutch of petitions regarding the proposed sale of industrial plots in the Balanagar industrial estate, through which the Telangana government plans to earn Rs 500 crore. 

The original allottees and their tenants, who took the plots on a sublease and are operating enterprises, presented their arguments. The industrial park was established in 1963 and has since grown to include a large number of different businesses.

Over the past six decades, some of the proprietors sub-let the plots to new industrialists. The State distinguished between the original lessees and the sublessees and in August 2022, published a memo offering these plots to the first allottees at 100% of the basic market value as recorded in the sub-registrar’s office. Individuals that subleased it and are now in charge of the businesses will be required to pay 200% of the market value. The State hopes to raise Rs 500 crore this way.

The original allottees and the holders of the sublease, however, got into a fight as a result of this memo. The state’s decision to sell the plots to their sub-tenants was contested by the original allottees in a case filed with the Supreme Court. The sub-tenants also went to the High Court, pleading for access to the facility as they are managing the businesses and creating jobs.

Advocate-General BS Prasad told the court that the original allottees cannot sublet or sell their plots without the government’s consent and now have no right to protest at this time. Counsel for the original allottees, Velagapudi Srinivas, claimed that they were unaware of the document. If they violated the law by subletting the property, then the tenants also contributed to the wrong, he argued. 

