Home States Telangana

Property dispute: Sangareddy man beheads uncle, flaunts head before kin

Jharasangam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: If this news does not shock you, nothing will. A youth beheaded his 60-year-old paternal uncle, carried the severed head, and flaunted it before the victim’s family and fled after throwing it near a petrol station at Birdipur village in the district on Tuesday.

The motive was a property dispute between the two families. According to police, Bandidi Chandraiah was returning from his farm in the afternoon when his brother’s son Bandimidi Rakesh stopped him and severed his head with a sword he had carried with him.

Without any qualms, he took his own time to sever the head from the torso and took it with him in an auto to the victim’s house in Bardipur in Jharasangham mandal in the district. Later, he carried the head in his hand to the mandal office and dropped it beside a petrol station and vanished.

The police said Rakesh also released a selfie video in which he admitted committing the crime due to a dispute over ownership of land between the two families for the last 15 years. He stated that he had quit his job to solve the issue as it remained a hard nut to crack for more than a decade. When the problem seemed intractable, he decided on eliminating his paternal uncle.

Jharasangam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The body was shifted to the Zaheerabad government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Efforts are on to apprehend Rakesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Property dispute
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp