Property dispute: Sangareddy man beheads uncle, flaunts head before kin

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: If this news does not shock you, nothing will. A youth beheaded his 60-year-old paternal uncle, carried the severed head, and flaunted it before the victim’s family and fled after throwing it near a petrol station at Birdipur village in the district on Tuesday.

The motive was a property dispute between the two families. According to police, Bandidi Chandraiah was returning from his farm in the afternoon when his brother’s son Bandimidi Rakesh stopped him and severed his head with a sword he had carried with him.

Without any qualms, he took his own time to sever the head from the torso and took it with him in an auto to the victim’s house in Bardipur in Jharasangham mandal in the district. Later, he carried the head in his hand to the mandal office and dropped it beside a petrol station and vanished.

The police said Rakesh also released a selfie video in which he admitted committing the crime due to a dispute over ownership of land between the two families for the last 15 years. He stated that he had quit his job to solve the issue as it remained a hard nut to crack for more than a decade. When the problem seemed intractable, he decided on eliminating his paternal uncle.

Jharasangam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The body was shifted to the Zaheerabad government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Efforts are on to apprehend Rakesh.

