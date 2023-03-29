Realtors roped in for rejuvenattion, development of 50 lakes in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Lakes Development Programme with an aim to rejuvenate and develop as many as 50 water bodies in and around Hyderabad was launched by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao.

He said that the periphery of the lakes will have walking tracks, landscaping, open gyms, benches, toilets, lights for evening walks, a play area for children, gazebos, amphitheater, and other facilities.

“The Central government is creating major hurdles and hampering the development of Hyderabad as it continues to neglect the city in providing support to major infrastructure projects by citing illogical reasons and false reports,” he alleged. The lakes have been adopted by real estate developers under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme. Rama Rao urged people to support programme aimed at revitalising and developing the city water bodies.

Of the 50 lakes, 25 are in GHMC limits and the remaining in HMDA limits. On the occasion, the minister handed over MoU certificates to the real estate development companies that have adopted lakes for development.

He said that Durgam Cheruvu turned into a huge tourist attraction after it was developed and assured that there would be more such to improve it. The idea of developing the lakes was conceived when the State Government wanted to create spaces for senior citizens to take walks, for people to come with their children and families to spend time in leisure. He directed the officials that before the conservation of the lake begins by private agencies, there should be a clear plan. There should not be any scope for legal hurdles when the development begins. He suggested that officials should go for TDRs if any person claims lands with pattas in these 50 lakes.

“Hyderabadis are owning up, drawing pride from development on all fronts. We have just begun our journey. There are many plans.”

Giving a sneak peek into a few of the plans for Hyderabad, the minister said that in future, Hyderabad will have at least 250 km of Metro line in and around the city and all the buses will be electric.

Stating that no other city in India has the future and potential that Hyderabad has, Rama Rao added that plans are afoot for the expansion of medical devices park, another world-class film city, an international-standard sports city, and an academic city.

HYDERABAD: The Lakes Development Programme with an aim to rejuvenate and develop as many as 50 water bodies in and around Hyderabad was launched by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao. He said that the periphery of the lakes will have walking tracks, landscaping, open gyms, benches, toilets, lights for evening walks, a play area for children, gazebos, amphitheater, and other facilities. “The Central government is creating major hurdles and hampering the development of Hyderabad as it continues to neglect the city in providing support to major infrastructure projects by citing illogical reasons and false reports,” he alleged. The lakes have been adopted by real estate developers under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme. Rama Rao urged people to support programme aimed at revitalising and developing the city water bodies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Of the 50 lakes, 25 are in GHMC limits and the remaining in HMDA limits. On the occasion, the minister handed over MoU certificates to the real estate development companies that have adopted lakes for development. He said that Durgam Cheruvu turned into a huge tourist attraction after it was developed and assured that there would be more such to improve it. The idea of developing the lakes was conceived when the State Government wanted to create spaces for senior citizens to take walks, for people to come with their children and families to spend time in leisure. He directed the officials that before the conservation of the lake begins by private agencies, there should be a clear plan. There should not be any scope for legal hurdles when the development begins. He suggested that officials should go for TDRs if any person claims lands with pattas in these 50 lakes. “Hyderabadis are owning up, drawing pride from development on all fronts. We have just begun our journey. There are many plans.” Giving a sneak peek into a few of the plans for Hyderabad, the minister said that in future, Hyderabad will have at least 250 km of Metro line in and around the city and all the buses will be electric. Stating that no other city in India has the future and potential that Hyderabad has, Rama Rao added that plans are afoot for the expansion of medical devices park, another world-class film city, an international-standard sports city, and an academic city.