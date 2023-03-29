Home States Telangana

TSPSC postpones Horticulture Officers exam in the wake of paper leak scam

The TSPSC also postponed the written examination for the posts of Town Planning and Building Overseer and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. 

Published: 29th March 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday rescheduled the written examination for the post of Horticulture Officer which was originally scheduled to be held on April 4. The exam will now be conducted on June 17. 

The decision comes in the wake of the recent question paper leak scam. According to a press release issued by the TSPSC secretary, the exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm on June 17.

It may be mentioned here that the TSPSC is in the process of upgrading its network and security systems. The State’s apex recruitment body also began the exercise of redrafting the question papers which could possibly be necessitated if the officials defer the examinations.

The TSPSC scam came to light on March 12 which led to the arrest of 15 accused besides the cancellation of the Group 1 preliminary examination, Assistant Engineers, AEE, and DAO exams. 

