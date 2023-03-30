23 farm workers fall ill after drinking pesticide-laced water in Telangana's Venkatapuram

By Express News Service

MULUGU : Around 23 farm workers, engaged in harvesting red chillies, fell ill after they drank water contaminated with a phosphorous-based pesticide, from a drip irrigation pipeline at Gollagudem village in Venkatapuram mandal on Wednesday. According to the Venkatapuram SI K Tirupati Rao, the workers were hired by a farmer, K Jana Pathipaka, and the incident occurred when they were having lunch in the afternoon. The SI said that the farmers were unaware of the pesticide being mixed in the drip irrigation line. "Soon after consuming the pesticide-laced water, the workers started vomiting and were rushed to Eturunagram Community Health Center(CHC)," he added. While 20 labourers were discharged, the condition of the remaining three deteriorated and were shifted to the Mulugu District Government Hospital for better treatment.