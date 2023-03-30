5 grilled over data theft of defence personnel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday grilled the five offenders arrested for their alleged involvement in the data theft of defence personnel. However, there were no significant breakthroughs on Day 1 of the five-day custody.

The police interrogated five individuals — Kumar Nitish Bhushan, Kumari Pooja Pal, Susheel Thomar, Atul Prathap Singh and Muskaan Haasan — accused of involvement in a data theft worth `16.8 crore for eight hours. However, the investigation during their first day in custody only revealed basic and initial details that the team had already collected as evidence. It was discovered that seven offenders had been operating the racket under the guise of registered and unregistered companies such as Data Mart Infotech, Global Data Arts and MS Digital Grow.

They had stolen sensitive data, including information on defence personnel, such as their ranks, email IDs and places of posting. Sources said Cyberabad cybercrime wing sleuths will issue notices to banks since the police have found that the offenders had accessed data of people who had applied for loans, insurance, and credit or debit cards from banks such as Axis and HSBC banks.

According to a senior officer, the interrogation of the five accused in the case may provide a more comprehensive understanding and detailed information on the stolen consumer data from various portals, banks and platforms. However, on the first day of questioning, no significant details were uncovered except for the basic information. The investigation will continue to uncover more information, the officer added.

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday grilled the five offenders arrested for their alleged involvement in the data theft of defence personnel. However, there were no significant breakthroughs on Day 1 of the five-day custody. The police interrogated five individuals — Kumar Nitish Bhushan, Kumari Pooja Pal, Susheel Thomar, Atul Prathap Singh and Muskaan Haasan — accused of involvement in a data theft worth `16.8 crore for eight hours. However, the investigation during their first day in custody only revealed basic and initial details that the team had already collected as evidence. It was discovered that seven offenders had been operating the racket under the guise of registered and unregistered companies such as Data Mart Infotech, Global Data Arts and MS Digital Grow. They had stolen sensitive data, including information on defence personnel, such as their ranks, email IDs and places of posting. Sources said Cyberabad cybercrime wing sleuths will issue notices to banks since the police have found that the offenders had accessed data of people who had applied for loans, insurance, and credit or debit cards from banks such as Axis and HSBC banks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to a senior officer, the interrogation of the five accused in the case may provide a more comprehensive understanding and detailed information on the stolen consumer data from various portals, banks and platforms. However, on the first day of questioning, no significant details were uncovered except for the basic information. The investigation will continue to uncover more information, the officer added.