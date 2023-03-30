BJP blames TS govt for delay in Hyderabad infra projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s allegations that the Centre was delaying the construction of various national highway projects and has refused to grant new Metro Rail projects for Hyderabad, former BJP State president N Indrasena Reddy on Wednesday said that the delay was due to lack of cooperation and commitment from the State government.

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, Indrasena Reddy showed a letter by a regional officer of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to KS Sreenivasa Raju, Secretary to the State government on March 14, informing that the subordinate offices of the State government were fighting each other, causing delay in execution of projects like the six-lane elevated corridor in Uppal and construction of flyover near BHEL Junction.

On Rama Rao’s claim that the Centre has delayed the Uppal elevated corridor works, Indrasena Reddy said that though the foundation stone for the 6 km flyover was laid in 2018 and Rs 800 crore released by the Centre for land acquisition, the State government didn’t even respond till 2020.

With regard to link roads on national highways, he said that though funds were sanctioned under Telangana Central Road Infrastructure Fund, the State government failed to spend it in time, leading to their lapsing.



