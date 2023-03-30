Disha case encounter: Telangana govt seeks more time to respond

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Wednesday criticised the State government for seeking yet another adjournment to present its position on the encounter killing of the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case.

The bench, hearing a clutch of PILs and writ petitions in the alleged encounter, adjourned the hearing to April 12.

After hearing from senior counsel P Sriraghuram representing Telangana State Police Officers Association, senior counsel H Venugopal representing Telugu States Retired Police Officers Association, and senior counsel K Vivek Reddy representing Disha’s father, the court approved the impleaded petitions.

The bench reminded the State government that on the previous two dates of hearing, it had requested the matter be adjourned so that a senior counsel from the Supreme Court may argue on its behalf. On Wednesday, Advocate General BS Prasad requested yet another adjournment because the senior advocate from Delhi was working at the Supreme Court.

