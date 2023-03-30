Home States Telangana

Mumbai rally: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for hate speech

A case was registered four days ago after Singh's speech at the rally organised by the Hindu Sakal Samaj between Shivaji Park and Labour Board office was examined.

Published: 30th March 2023 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Raja Singh

BJP MLA T Raja Singh. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai on January 29, a police official said on Thursday.

A case was registered four days ago after Singh's speech at the rally organised by the Hindu Sakal Samaj between Shivaji Park and Labour Board office was examined, the Dadar police station official said.

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in Telangana capital Hyderabad, has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 153A(I)(a) for allegedly making provocative statements aimed at a community at the event, the official said.

The morcha was held to discuss various issues facing the Hindu community, especially women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raja Singh
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp