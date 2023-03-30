No question of apology to KTR, will fight on: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s notice seeking Rs 100 crore in damages for allegedly defaming him in the TSPSC question paper leak case, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday demanded to know the compensation the BRS government would give to the 30 lakh unemployed youth left in limbo due to the scandal.

“There is no question of any public apology. I am ready to fight legally for justice,” Sanjay said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am surprised how the issues being probed by the SIT are being leaked to KTR. Initially, he said only two people were involved in the case but now, when more skeletons are tumbling out of the closet, he has gone silent. Why haven’t the police filed a criminal case against KTR for trying to influence the probe, but are targeting us for questioning the scam?” he asked.

Calling Rama Rao “a fool who couldn’t tolerate if somebody questioned his failures”, Sanjay said that the minister was so arrogant that he used the police to beat up protesters.

He felt that Rama Rao owed an explanation to the people of Telangana as to how he had amassed such huge wealth in the last nine years.

“Everybody knows that before the Telangana movement, KTR was washing utensils in the US. Now, he is worth hundreds of crores. Yet, he is craving for more money in the name of defamation,” Sanjay said.

