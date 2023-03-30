One more leader from Maharashtra joins BRS ranks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abhay Patil Chikatgaonkar, one more leader from Maharashtra, joined the BRS in the presence of party national president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Abhay Patil hails from a political family from Aurangabad in Maharashtra -- father Kailas Patil and grandfather Digambar Rao Wadikar were former MLAs. It may be recalled here that the BRS organised two public meetings in Maharashtra. The BRS supremo has already hinted that he would address some more meetings in the coming days.

It may be mentioned here that AIMIM’s Imtiayaz Jaleel is the sitting MP from Aurangabad. Citing the success of public meetings held in Nanded and Kandhar Loha as an indication that the Maharashtra people were accepting the “Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar” slogan, BRS MPs said that there was a good response to the party in Maharashtra.

They pointed out that there was no response from the Centre or from the BJP on the demand of KCR implement schemes being implemented in Telangana across the country. “Maharashtra people were supporting Rythu Bandhu and other farmer welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana and welcoming BRS in their State,” they said.

