Power employees in Telangana threaten to go on strike from April 17 as talks fail

HYDERABAD: The talks between electricity employees and the management post ‘mahadharna’ on their demands, including wage revision and resolution of other problems, failed.

According to JAC, the ‘mahadharna’ program was successfully carried out at Vidyut Soudha on March 24, where the employees protested demanding pay revision for Telangana Vidyut employees from April 1. About 30,000 electricity employees participated in the strike. On Wednesday, the management offered six per cent fitment and ruled out any hike. In the absence of a clear assurance on EPF to GPF (1999 to 2004) and other issues, TSPEJAC convened an emergency meeting at Vidyut Engineers Bhawan to decide on strike.

In an emergency meeting, it was decided to go on strike from April 17 as negotiations between the management and TSPEJAC failed.

JAC Chairman Saibabu, convener Ratnakar Rao, co-convenors Sridhar and BC Reddy, and vice-chairmen Anil Kumar and Wazir said that the situation was only due to the negligence of the management and the government.

The power workers TSPEJAC appealed to the management and the government to avert the strike by resolving the issues.

