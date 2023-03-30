Home States Telangana

Swapnalok fire: Telangana HC turns reports into suo moto PIL

Published: 30th March 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Swapnalok Complex fire

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court has turned the news reports that covered the fire accident at the Swapnalok Complex, Secunderabad, on March 16 into a suo moto taken up PIL.

The mishap, which claimed six lives, was not the first fire incident in the building, and reports said that the management of the complex failed to install fire fighting equipment in place after the first significant fire accident in 2011.

Respondents in the suo motu taken up PIL include the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Commissioner, GHMC, DGP, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, DG, Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Hyderabad district Collector, and the Member Secretary, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, among others.

