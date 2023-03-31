Data theft case: Accused collected details from Army, Navy personnel too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the second day of questioning the five individuals involved in a mass data theft case, Cyberabad Cybercrime sleuths interrogated them about their call centre operations and methods of obtaining customer details.

The police discovered that the accused — Kumar Nitish Bhushan, Kumari Pooja Pal, Susheel Thomar, Atul Pratap Singh and Muskaan Haasan — operated through call centres known as Data Mart Infotech, Global Data Arts, and MS Digital Grow. Based on this information, they prepared a set of questions related to the accused’s call centre operations, including the number of employees, office locations, and information acquired through call centres.

Additionally, the accused were questioned about their process of obtaining customer data from various platforms. The accused are believed to have collected data from more than 140 categories, including sensitive information such as details of defence personnel, mobile numbers of citizens, NEET students, Energy and Power sector employees, PAN card data, government employees, gas and petroleum employees, HNIs, D-MAT account holders, student databases, woman databases, data of people who have applied for loans, insurance, credit card and debit card holders (of AXIS, HSBC, and other banks), WhatsApp users, Facebook users, IT employees, frequent flyers, and that selling on the Justdial platform. While questioning the offenders on their sources, police teams are also tracking down the data trail of the offenders.

However, police are not revealing any information about the custody and questioning process, as it also involves the theft of confidential data of Army and Navy personnel.



