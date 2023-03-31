Home States Telangana

Data theft case: Accused collected details from Army, Navy personnel too

Additionally, the accused were questioned about their process of obtaining customer data from various platforms.

Published: 31st March 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber, Spying, Cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the second day of questioning the five individuals involved in a mass data theft case, Cyberabad Cybercrime sleuths interrogated them about their call centre operations and methods of obtaining customer details. 

The police discovered that the accused — Kumar Nitish Bhushan, Kumari Pooja Pal, Susheel Thomar, Atul Pratap Singh and Muskaan Haasan — operated through call centres known as Data Mart Infotech, Global Data Arts, and MS Digital Grow. Based on this information, they prepared a set of questions related to the accused’s call centre operations, including the number of employees, office locations, and information acquired through call centres.

Additionally, the accused were questioned about their process of obtaining customer data from various platforms. The accused are believed to have collected data from more than 140 categories, including sensitive information such as details of defence personnel, mobile numbers of citizens, NEET students, Energy and Power sector employees, PAN card data, government employees, gas and petroleum employees, HNIs, D-MAT account holders, student databases, woman databases, data of people who have applied for loans, insurance, credit card and debit card holders (of AXIS, HSBC, and other banks), WhatsApp users, Facebook users, IT employees, frequent flyers, and that selling on the Justdial platform. While questioning the offenders on their sources, police teams are also tracking down the data trail of the offenders.

However, police are not revealing any information about the custody and questioning process, as it also involves the theft of confidential data of Army and Navy personnel.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
data theft case Cyberabad Cybercrime
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp