Day after arrest, SIT raids homes of three suspects in TSPSC question paper leak

During the interrogation, sleuths found that money was exchanged among two TSPSC staffers and two of the prime accused.

Published: 31st March 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leakage raided the residences of three accused on Thursday. 

It must be noted that TSPSC assistant section officer Shameem, TSPSC outsourced data entry operator Ramesh and their acquaintance N Suresh were arrested on Wednesday. Shameem’s residence in LB Nagar was raided by a team of SIT members, who also questioned his family members and neighbours, a source said. 

Residences of Ramesh and Suresh were also raided by SIT. While sleuths refused to divulge details on the items seized or any discoveries, they are also expected to search the residences of other arrested accused.
In-charge quizzed once again Sources said the confidential room in-charge, Shankara Laxmi, was questioned once again by officials on Thursday. 

During the interrogation, sleuths found that money was exchanged among two TSPSC staffers and two of the prime accused. Officials are in the process of verifying the financial transactions of other suspects, said sources.

