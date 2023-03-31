GHMC to engage private agencies to remove animal carcasses from roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The delayed removal of dead animals from the roadsides in the city irked the citizens. The animal carcasses are not lifted promptly, causing a foul smell and inconvenience to the people. To address this problem, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to engage private agencies to remove dead animals in all six GHMC zones during the financial year 2023-24.

The agencies must remove the animals on the same day the complaint is received. If the agencies fail to remove the dead animals within 24 hours of receiving the complaint, a penalty of Rs 5,000 per day will be imposed. Stray dogs, cats, and other animals often get crushed by speeding vehicles on the roadsides, and dead birds, mostly pigeons, are left unattended for hours until stray dogs eat them.

Presently, all the dead animals from GHMC limits are brought to the Carcass Utilisation Centre at Autonagar and disposed of through deep burial methods to prevent pollution and the spread of communicable diseases.

The work of lifting dead animals and their safe disposal at Autonagar will be assigned to the agencies at the zonal level. Tenders have been invited for all the zones, including Charminar, L B Nagar, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, and Khairatabad. The selected agency will use covered four-wheeler vehicles, each fitted with a GPS for lifting the dead animals. GHMC officials stated that the agencies should bury the carcasses deep in trenches and sprinkle lime over them before covering them with soil. The contractor is not permitted to extract oil from the carcasses.

The contractor should possess a high-configuration mobile for receiving complaints round-the-clock. If the contractor fails to remove dead animals within 24 hours of receiving the complaint, a penalty of Rs 5,000 per day will be imposed, the officials said. Contractors will be responsible for lifting all types of dead animals in the city area, including cattle, horses, cats, and dogs, and dead animals from Animal Care Centres.

