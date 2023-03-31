Indian School of Business graduation ceremony

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) will hold a graduation ceremony for several Post-Graduate Programme (PGM) in Management at its Hyderabad campus. The ceremony will witness the participation of Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, as the chief guest, who will also deliver the graduation address. Harish Manwani, chairman of the ISB executive board, and Dean Madan Pillutla will also speak at the event.

The ceremony will celebrate the graduation of students from various programmes, including the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023, PGPMAX Class of 2022, Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and Executive Fellow Programme (EFPM).

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) will hold a graduation ceremony for several Post-Graduate Programme (PGM) in Management at its Hyderabad campus. The ceremony will witness the participation of Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, as the chief guest, who will also deliver the graduation address. Harish Manwani, chairman of the ISB executive board, and Dean Madan Pillutla will also speak at the event. The ceremony will celebrate the graduation of students from various programmes, including the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023, PGPMAX Class of 2022, Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and Executive Fellow Programme (EFPM).