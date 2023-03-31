Home States Telangana

Telangana kids await compensation a year after death of parents in mishap

The announcement of compensation came after Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy staged a protest a day after their  parents’ death on March 7, 2022, in front of the Collector’s office.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

​ After their parents’ death in March last year, Ganesh and Rithika’s maternal grandparents have been funding their education ​

​ After their parents’ death in March last year, Ganesh and Rithika’s maternal grandparents have been funding their education ​

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

YADADRI- BHUVANAGIRI: It has been more than a year since the parents of Rithika and Ganesh, fifth and sixth graders, respectively, died in a road accident when an RTC bus crushed them while they were removing weeds from the median of a main road near Alair town on March 6, 2022. 

However, the siblings’ guardians are yet to receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh announced by the State government. 

The siblings’  parents — Urella Shyam Prasad and Lavanya — were daily-wage labourers. After the death of their parents, the onus of educating them fell on the shoulders of their maternal grandparents — Yadagiri and Chandramma — who work as labourers in Raigiri village. When contacted, Yadgiri said that he is unsure how long he and his wife would be able to fund the children’s education, who are currently studying in Valigonda and Alair residential schools. “If the government gives us the compensation, we will deposit it in our bank accounts and meet our daily needs through the interest amount,” he added.

The announcement of compensation came after Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy staged a protest a day after their parents’ death on March 7, 2022, in front of the Collector’s office. In response, the Additional Collector promised to sanction a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased’s family, on behalf of the government.

Speaking to TNIE, TPCC General Secretary P Pramodakumar and Raigiri Congress leader P Yadagiri said that it is outrageous that a year has passed and the State government is yet to release the compensatory amount. They said that the government has to take responsibility to support the orphan children and warned that they would organise another protest in front of the Yadadri DC’s office if the family is not compensated within the next three days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana kids compensation
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp