Man’s suicide bid leads to death of wife, her mother in Telangana

Within a few hours, Yadamma also ended her life by jumping into a water sump in front of her house in Hayathabad. Police have registered a case into the incident and the investigations are going on.

Published: 31st March 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: In a shocking turn of events, a man’s suicide bid after an argument with his wife ended up in her death, and also the death of her mother. The mother-daughter duo ended their lives one after the other, presuming Shiva Kumar had died after consuming a pesticide.

However, Shiva Kumar survived and he is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in Shabad police station limits on Thursday.

According to the police, Shiva Kumar and Sumitra, who had been married for two years, recently started having differences in their marriage as the couple could not conceive. The couple started quarrelling with each other frequently. On Thursday, after a similar argument, Shiva Kumar consumed a pesticide in a bid to end his life.

Sumitra immediately called her brother, who took Shiva Kumar to the hospital. Her brother lives near their house.

After taking Shiva Kumar to the hospital, he informed his sister that Shiva had little chance to survive, according to doctors. After a while when he called Sumitra again, she did not answer his repeated calls.

Saddened over the news of her husband’s condition, Sumitra hanged herself to death at her house in Shabad. When her brother visited her house, he found Sumitra’s body hanging.

When he informed their mother Yadamma about the incident, she could not bear the news. Within a few hours, Yadamma also ended her life.

Police have registered a case into the incident and the investigations are going on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

