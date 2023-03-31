Nadda calls off Telangana visit, to open BJP offices virtually

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rude shock to BJP leaders who had planned to make party national president JP Nadda’s proposed visit to Telangana on Friday memorable, the latter would not fly into Hyderabad but would inaugurate the newly-built party offices in Sangareddy, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Jangaon in Telangana, and Chittoor and Anantapur districts in Andhra Pradesh, in virtual mode.

This was announced by the BJP’s Telangana unit late on Thursday. Earlier, the party’s central leadership had announced that Nadda would be personally inaugurating the Sangareddy party office and would also review the progress of Booth Swashakthikaran Abhiyaan, Praja Gosa - BJP Bharosa and agitations took up by the party as well as deliberate on its future course of action with the party’s State office bearers, district coordinators and district conveners, during his visit to Hyderabad.

Following this, the party’s Telangana unit was expecting the central leadership to be giving some directions concerning booth-strengthening efforts, agitations against the ruling BRS and the future course of action.

The party leaders had planned to mobilise around 10,000 booth-level workers whom Nadda was supposed to address after inaugurating the party office in Sangareddy. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MP K Laxman will be physically present during the inauguration of the BJP office in Sangareddy.

The reason for Nadda skipping the party programmes was not known as of Thursday night. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his party programmes scheduled in Telangana twice in the last 40 days.

