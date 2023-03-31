Home States Telangana

South Central Railway all set to introduce 40 MMTS services

The Centre has allocated Rs 600 crore for MMTS Phase-II works in the Union Budget.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

MMTS

Image of Hyderabad MMTS used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost for public transport in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone is set to start 40 new services of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) to operate in new routes.

According to sources, new MMTS trains will be put into service on the Secunderabad - Medchal route via Bollaram and on the Faluknama - Umdanagar route under MMTS Phase-II. These are expected to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8.

Once the Secunderabad - Medchal section is opened for passengers, over 1.5 lakh commuters per day can avail of these services. Due to the unavailability of MMTS services, passengers were having to depend on buses, auto-rickshaws and private vehicles daily.

Hyd MMTS: Works underway in two sections

The Centre has allocated Rs 600 crore for MMTS Phase-II works in the Union Budget. The project was sanctioned in 2012-13 at an estimated cost of Rs 817 crore.  Currently, the works are underway in two more sections — Sanath Nagar to Moula Ali doubling with electrification and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitafalmandi doubling with electrification. Now, the cost of the MMTS Phase-II project has been revised to over Rs 1,100 crore.

As of now, 86 services are being operated to meet the suburban travel needs of the twin cities daily. MMTS services cover a stretch of 50 km from Falaknuma to Ramachandrapuram via Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Begumpet, Lingampally and Tellapur, among others. There is also a demand for the extension of MMTS services to Shankarpalli. 

Demand for extension
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has written a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider the extension of MMTS trains upto Shankarpalli and subsequently to Vikarabad. “Thousands of people including employees in the public and private sector, students, labourers and farmers travel from Vikarabad to Hyderabad via Shankarpalli and back daily,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway MMTS services
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp