Telangana BJP MP Arvind seeks anticipatory bail in SC, ST case

HYDERABAD: BJP Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday approached the Telangana High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed at the Madannapet police station under the SC, ST Atrocities Act. On March 17, 2023, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan instructed Arvind to face trial in the case brought against him under Sections 290, 501 IPC as well as Sections 3(1)(7) SC ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 2015 after vacating the court’s previous rulings on the criminal petition filed by the MP.

Arvind had sought quashing of the FIR registered against him based on a complaint filed on January 2, 2022, by one Bangaru Sailoo, a social worker from Nizamabad. In his complaint, Sailoo alleged that the MP’s derogatory and offensive comments on October 31, 2021, at the Chanchalguda Prison against persons belonging to SC and ST communities as “Lottapisu” had diminished the self-respect of the SCs and STs. A complaint against him was filed under Section 3(1)(7) of the SC, ST Act, which is a non-bailable offence.

The MP then approached the High Court, seeking a quashing of the FIR. His plea was heard several times by the Chief Justice bench, and at the initial stages of the hearing, the Chief Justice asked the police not to take any coercive action against Arvind until the hearing was completed.

In his anticipatory bail appeal, the MP claims that the Madannapet police, working with the defacto complainant, falsely accused him of disparaging SC and STs in his remarks and then filed a case against him to harass him. He said in his plea that if he was taken into custody, he would suffer irreparable harm.

