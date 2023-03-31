Telangana IT Minister KTR- state BJP chief Bandi war of words on Twitter intensifies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tit-for-tat between BRS working president KT Rama Rao and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Twitter has intensified over the last 24 hours, with the two leaders trading allegations and counter arguments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On Thursday, Rama Rao took to Twitter, stating that Modi has refused to allocate the railway coach factory, Turmeric Board, Metro Rail Phase-II, ITIR, Tribal University, and Bayyaram Steel Factory to Telangana as well as a national status to State’s irrigation projects.

Tweeting the report published by TNIE “No Turmeric Board, rail coach factory for Telangana, Centre tells Parliament”, Rama Rao wrote: “4 spineless BJP MPs from Telangana should be held accountable on Modi Govt’s outrageous flouting of AP Reorganisation Act promises. While Telangana is denied Coach Factory, PM’s home state Gujarat gets a Rs 20,000 Crore locomotive coach factory! (sic)”.

He wondered why Modi could be a priority for the people of Telangana, when the State was not on the Prime Minister’s list of priorities, and why such a “directionless party” (BJP) needed to stay in Telangana.

Chairman of Telangana State Mines and Minerals Development Corporation Krishank Manne went a step further and posted an article published in a newspaper claiming that the Prime Minister’s suit cost Rs 10 lakh, sunglasses Rs 1.4 lakh, shawl Rs 1.3 lakh and the imported mushrooms eaten by him Rs 80,000 per piece. “Modi Rs 15 lakh in account - Adani knows,” he tweeted.

The BJP State president was quick to respond to Rama Rao’s tweets. “Highest paid CM is KCR - Rs 4 lakh per month. KCR’s son’s image - Rs 100 crore. KCR daughter’s watch - Rs 20 lakh. What is the worth of victims of rape, ragging, kids mauled by dogs, TSPSC paper leakage? The justice curtailed in the fortress of the feudal lord,” he tweeted, with the hashtag #SaaluDoraSelavuDora.

Sanjay in another tweet alleged that the Chief Minister has refused to accommodate Telangana activists in his party, give three-acre land to Dalits, make a Dalit the CM, fill vacant posts, give unemployment honorarium, 2BHK houses, Dalit Bandhu to the eligible, funds to gram panchayats, municipalities and for development of temples even after making announcements.

“If the CM has not accommodated the people in his primary responsibilities, why should the people tolerate him, and when KCR has removed the word Telangana from his party, why shouldn’t he be removed from the State,” Sanjay asked.

HYDERABAD: The tit-for-tat between BRS working president KT Rama Rao and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Twitter has intensified over the last 24 hours, with the two leaders trading allegations and counter arguments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. On Thursday, Rama Rao took to Twitter, stating that Modi has refused to allocate the railway coach factory, Turmeric Board, Metro Rail Phase-II, ITIR, Tribal University, and Bayyaram Steel Factory to Telangana as well as a national status to State’s irrigation projects. Tweeting the report published by TNIE “No Turmeric Board, rail coach factory for Telangana, Centre tells Parliament”, Rama Rao wrote: “4 spineless BJP MPs from Telangana should be held accountable on Modi Govt’s outrageous flouting of AP Reorganisation Act promises. While Telangana is denied Coach Factory, PM’s home state Gujarat gets a Rs 20,000 Crore locomotive coach factory! (sic)”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He wondered why Modi could be a priority for the people of Telangana, when the State was not on the Prime Minister’s list of priorities, and why such a “directionless party” (BJP) needed to stay in Telangana. Chairman of Telangana State Mines and Minerals Development Corporation Krishank Manne went a step further and posted an article published in a newspaper claiming that the Prime Minister’s suit cost Rs 10 lakh, sunglasses Rs 1.4 lakh, shawl Rs 1.3 lakh and the imported mushrooms eaten by him Rs 80,000 per piece. “Modi Rs 15 lakh in account - Adani knows,” he tweeted. The BJP State president was quick to respond to Rama Rao’s tweets. “Highest paid CM is KCR - Rs 4 lakh per month. KCR’s son’s image - Rs 100 crore. KCR daughter’s watch - Rs 20 lakh. What is the worth of victims of rape, ragging, kids mauled by dogs, TSPSC paper leakage? The justice curtailed in the fortress of the feudal lord,” he tweeted, with the hashtag #SaaluDoraSelavuDora. Sanjay in another tweet alleged that the Chief Minister has refused to accommodate Telangana activists in his party, give three-acre land to Dalits, make a Dalit the CM, fill vacant posts, give unemployment honorarium, 2BHK houses, Dalit Bandhu to the eligible, funds to gram panchayats, municipalities and for development of temples even after making announcements. “If the CM has not accommodated the people in his primary responsibilities, why should the people tolerate him, and when KCR has removed the word Telangana from his party, why shouldn’t he be removed from the State,” Sanjay asked.