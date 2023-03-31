Home States Telangana

Telangana meets peak power demand of 15,497 MW

TS Transco officials assured that they would provide uninterrupted power to all categories of consumers and there would be no shortage even if the peak demand crosses the 16,000 MW mark.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State successfully met the peak power demand of 15,497 MW at 11 am on Thursday. This was the second time this month that the peak demand crossed the 15,000 MW mark. On March 14, the peak demand recorded was 15,062 MW.

The main reason for the ever-increasing power demand has been the establishment of new industries and the increase in domestic power consumption. Of the total demand, around 35% was used by agriculture consumers while the remaining 65% was used by industrial and domestic consumers.

TS Transco officials assured that they would provide uninterrupted power to all categories of consumers and there would be no shortage even if the peak demand crosses the 16,000 MW mark. The officials 
said that Telangana stood at No. 2 in power consumption in south India, after Tamil Nadu.

