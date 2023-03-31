Home States Telangana

Telangana ranks first in per capita income: Centre

Karnataka came second with Rs 3,01,673 while Haryana came third with Rs 2,96,685 followed by Maharashtra (Rs 2,42,247) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2,19,518).

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana ranked first in per capita income in 2022-23, surpassing all other States in the country, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Data from as many as 16 States were taken into consideration. The details of the per capita income measured in terms of per capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) at current prices for the year 2017-18 to 2022-23 were disclosed by MoSPI Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour. According to the available information, Telangana’s per capita income at current prices as of March 15 is Rs 3,08,732.

Karnataka came second with Rs 3,01,673 while Haryana came third with Rs 2,96,685 followed by Maharashtra (Rs 2,42,247) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2,19,518). It may be mentioned here that Telangana surpassed seven States in seven years, moving from 10th in 2014-15 to third in terms of per capita income in 2020-21. 

Only two States in the country had higher per capita income than Telangana in 2020-21 among the 18 States. Now, with the data available for 16 States, Telangana reached the top position in the country, surpassing nine States in nine years. 

While presenting the Budget for 2023-24, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao said: “The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to increase from Rs 1,12,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 3,17,115 in 2022-23. This is higher than the national per capita income of Rs 1,70,620 by 86 per cent. Telangana’s per capita income is higher by Rs 1,46,495. This is clearly an indication of the significant development in Telangana.”

