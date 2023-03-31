Home States Telangana

VIP culture at display at Bhadradri temple in Andhra Pradesh: Devotees

While the ticket prices were kept low, there were hardly any normal devotees who were able to witness the celestial wedding.

Published: 31st March 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Edurukolu being performed at Bhadradri temple | Express

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Several devotees, many of whom have travelled thousands of kilometres to participate in the Kalyanam at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, complained that the VIP culture of letting officials and their families while common people stood in the sun for hours was at the display on the occasion of Rama Navami on Thursday. 

K Nagalaxmi, a resident of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, asked the government if the Kalyanam was only for VIPs and families of revenue and police officials and not for common people. Hundreds of devotees stood outsides the gates for hours and kept on requesting the police personnel posted at the spot to allow them to view the celestial wedding. However, several people took the VIP queue along with people’s representatives and officials and entered the Kalyan mandapam.

N Raghava Rao, who travelled from Prakasam district in AP for the Kalyanam, along with his four family members claimed that he was disallowed from entering the Kalyana mandapam by the police even though several others were allowed. 

Many devotees also took up their issues with the temple authorities but said that they were of no help. “God is only for some people, not for all,” they lamented.

While the ticket prices were kept low, there were hardly any normal devotees who were able to witness the celestial wedding. It was alleged that several musicians and temple employees. 

A police personnel posted at Gate-1 said, “We cannot stop people who are entering the VVIP sector.”  District Collector D Anudeep said that no one, other than people’s representatives and VIPs, was allowed into the VVIP sector. However, a revenue official claimed that he saw a Circle Inspector taking 30 to 40 family members into the VIP sector through Gate-1.

