Former Chief Secretary may get key position in Telangana government

Sources say that the chief minister is likely to utilise his experience for the development of Telangana by appointing him in some key position soon.

Somesh Kumar

Former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is likely to be appointed either as an advisor or will be given other important positions in the government of Telangana.

Sources have confirmed that the senior bureaucrat’s application for voluntary retirement was accepted by the Andhra Pradesh government in February. It may be recalled that Somesh Kumar was shifted to the AP cadre as per the directions of the Telangana High Court while he was serving as the CS of Telangana.  

His recent participation in the BRS public meeting in Aurangabad in Maharashtra and other important meetings conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a clear indication of the trust he enjoys with the CM. Sources say that the chief minister is likely to utilise his experience for the development of Telangana by appointing him in some key position soon.

