In election year, Telangana looks to mobilise Rs 30K crore for welfare schemes

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an election year, the State government has set a target of mobilising over Rs 30,000 crore in additional funds to implement various welfare schemes. With the Centre reducing the State government’s borrowing limits, the Industries and Municipal Administration departments have become the milch cows for the government, which has set in motion the process to mobilise additional funds in the first month of the financial year.

According to sources, the Cabinet subcommittee on resource mobilisation, which met a couple of days ago, explored the possibility of raising over Rs 30,000 crore this year. “This is the first time that the State government started an exercise to generate additional funds in the first month of the financial year,” the source explained.

Those aware of the development say that the government has decided to sell the valuable lands of MAUD and Industries departments. They say that land parcels in Jawaharnagar and Kokapet in Hyderabad have been identified for monetisation.

Those familiar with the development say that the government has also identified Azamabad Industrial Estate lands for sale as well as land parcels at several places in the erstwhile Sangareddy district. The BRS government has also decided to revive the joint venture projects taken up by private developers with the AP Housing Board (APHB) between 2004 and 2010.

During the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime, the then Congress government started housing schemes in private-public partnerships. The State government decided to resolve the pending issues and settle these PP housing schemes. Project monitoring groups (PMGs) will be constituted for the speedy disposal of the assets and also to generate additional finances. Completion of these projects is expected to fetch huge amounts from the government.

It may be recalled here that the State government leased out the Outer Ring Road for a period of 30 years for Rs 7,380 crore on a Toll, Operate and Transfer (TOT) basis. Besides, the government is also expecting good revenues through the regularisation of lands in various places under GO 59. These additional resources will be utilised for Dalit Bandhu and other welfare schemes.

