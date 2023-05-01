Telangana Assembly polls: KCR’s warning to ‘corrupt’ MLAs music to ears of ticket aspirants

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After last Thursday’s warning by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the MLAs who are demanding a cut in the subsidy amount of Dalit Bandhu from the beneficiaries would not get party tickets, hopefuls in the constituencies under the scanner have stepped up their efforts to get the party nomination in the ensuing Assembly elections, should the party chief decide to have a new face.

There are at least 46 to 40 hopefuls who are trying to get the attention of the chief minister for party nominations. If Rao is firm on replacing “corrupt” legislators, then the BRS might be able to deal with the rebel problem as they are ready to file nominations if the sitting MLAs are renominated in several constituencies.

In four to five assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district, aspirants are expecting tickets though the party has sitting MLAs in the segments. In Khanapur, Ajmeera Rekha Naik has openly said that she will seek reelection while Johnson Rathod is also expecting a party ticket. The latter is trying to use his proximity with the party’s working president KT Rama Rao to get the BRS ticket.

In Boath, Babu Rao is confident that the party would renominate him but former MP and former MLA Gedam Nagesh is also expecting the ticket. In Chennur, Balka Suman is likely to contest from the same constituency but former MLA Nallala Odelu might throw his oar in.

In Asifabad, sitting MLA Athram Sakku who defected to BRS from Congress is sure that the chief minister would remember him at the time of the announcing the tickets but former MLA and ZP chairman Kova Lakshmi is also in the race for the party ticket.

In erstwhile Karimnagar, Manakondur legislator MLA Rasamayi Balakishan has begun the groundwork for getting a party nomination but he has a competitor in senior leader and Telangana State Food Commission member Voruganti Anand. In Vemulawada, Ch Ramesh Kumar who is embroiled in the citizenship controversy is also sure of getting renominated but he has to reckon with Ch Lakshminarsimha Rao and Enugu Manohar Reddy.

In Ramagundam, Korukanti Chandar is already preparing the cadre for the elections, hoping that the party supremo would renominate him from the constituency. But he has to watch out for ZPTC member Kandula Sandhyarani who is keen on entering the portals of the Assembly. In Peddapalli, D Manohar Reddy has begun pulling the ropes for renomination but he has to keep a watch on another leader, Nalla Manohar Reddy who has set his eyes on the party nomination this time.

Satyavathi eyes Dornakal seat

In Warangal, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, who is an MLC, wants to contest from Dornakal where the sitting MLA Redya Naik wants to seek reelection. MP Malothu Kavitha is also showing interest to contest from Mahabubabad but the sitting MLA Shankar Naik is hopeful of getting renominated. In Station Ghanpur, there is a rift between sitting MLA T Rajaiah and MLC Kadiyam Srihari. Srihari’s daughter Kavya is expecting the party nomination. In Jangaon, the sources stated that a cold war is brewing between MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy and MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy for the party ticket.

In the erstwhile Medak district, MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy is expecting the Dubbak Assembly ticket while late MLA Soilipeta Ramlinga Reddy’s family is also eyeing the seat. In Medak, the sitting MLA Pamda Devender Reddy is sure to be renominated but Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanta Rao’s son Rohit Rao set eyes on this constituency. MLC Sheri Shubhas Reddy is also expecting a ticket. In Zaheerabad, sitting MLA Manik Rao is confident of getting the party ticket but he has to watch out for surprises as TSMIDC chairman Errolla Srinivas wants to enter fray.

In erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Gadwal MLA Krishnamohan Reddy is hoping that the chief minister would renominate him while ZP chairperson Aritha also showing interest in contesting from the same seat. In Makthal, sitting MLA Rammohan Reddy is confident that he would get the party ticket while Jagannath Reddy too is trying his luck. In Achampet, Guvvala Balaraju is confident of getting renominated but Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu Naik’s son Bharat also has set his eyes on the seat. In Kalwakurthy, sitting MLA Jaipal Yadav is preparing the groundwork for the Assembly elections while MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy is also expecting the party ticket.

In Kamareddy, BRS leader Mujeeb is expecting the ticket while sitting MLA Gampa Goverdhan is sure of renomination. In Armoor, former MLC Akula Lalitha is seeking the ticket while sitting MLA A Jeevan Reddy is doubly sure that he would be renominated. In Bodhan, Municipal chairman Sharath Reddy is seeking the party ticket while sitting MLA Shakeel is confident of getting renominated.

In Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, former MLA Vemula Veeresham has thrown his hat in the ring while sitting MLA Chirumarthy Lingaiah, who joined the BRS from Congress, is also seeking the party ticket. In Aleru, former MLA Budidha Bhikshmaiah is expecting the ticket while sitting MLA G Sunitha is also hopeful that the party would renominate her for the seat. In Nagarjunasagar, MLC Kotireddy is expecting the ticket but sitting MLA Bhagath is showing interest in contesting again.

In Kothagudem in Khammam district, former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao and a senior officer are trying to get the BRS ticket. In Paleru, sitting MLA K Upender Reddy who joined the party after he was elected on the Congress ticket also wants the party ticket but former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao is also keen on contesting from here.

Three in fray for Cantonment ticket

In Tandur in Rangareddy district, sitting MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy who joined the BRS after winning the last election on the Congress ticket is hopeful of getting the party ticket this time but MLC and former minister P Mahender Reddy is also seeking party nomination for the same seat. In Medchal a fight is going on between Minister MallaReddy and former MLA Sudheer Reddy for the ticket.

In Rajendranagar, there is a fight between sitting MLA Prakash Goud and Minister Sabita Indra Reddy’s son Karthik Reddy who is showing interest in contesting from the same constituency. In Uppal, MLA B Subhash Reddy is sure of getting the party nomination but former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan is leaving no stone unturned to get the party nomination. In Cantonment in Hyderabad district, late MLA Sayanna’s daughter Lasya,G Nagesh and TSMDC chairman Krishank Mann vying with one another

for the party ticket.

HYDERABAD: After last Thursday’s warning by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the MLAs who are demanding a cut in the subsidy amount of Dalit Bandhu from the beneficiaries would not get party tickets, hopefuls in the constituencies under the scanner have stepped up their efforts to get the party nomination in the ensuing Assembly elections, should the party chief decide to have a new face. There are at least 46 to 40 hopefuls who are trying to get the attention of the chief minister for party nominations. If Rao is firm on replacing “corrupt” legislators, then the BRS might be able to deal with the rebel problem as they are ready to file nominations if the sitting MLAs are renominated in several constituencies. In four to five assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district, aspirants are expecting tickets though the party has sitting MLAs in the segments. In Khanapur, Ajmeera Rekha Naik has openly said that she will seek reelection while Johnson Rathod is also expecting a party ticket. The latter is trying to use his proximity with the party’s working president KT Rama Rao to get the BRS ticket.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Boath, Babu Rao is confident that the party would renominate him but former MP and former MLA Gedam Nagesh is also expecting the ticket. In Chennur, Balka Suman is likely to contest from the same constituency but former MLA Nallala Odelu might throw his oar in. In Asifabad, sitting MLA Athram Sakku who defected to BRS from Congress is sure that the chief minister would remember him at the time of the announcing the tickets but former MLA and ZP chairman Kova Lakshmi is also in the race for the party ticket. In erstwhile Karimnagar, Manakondur legislator MLA Rasamayi Balakishan has begun the groundwork for getting a party nomination but he has a competitor in senior leader and Telangana State Food Commission member Voruganti Anand. In Vemulawada, Ch Ramesh Kumar who is embroiled in the citizenship controversy is also sure of getting renominated but he has to reckon with Ch Lakshminarsimha Rao and Enugu Manohar Reddy. In Ramagundam, Korukanti Chandar is already preparing the cadre for the elections, hoping that the party supremo would renominate him from the constituency. But he has to watch out for ZPTC member Kandula Sandhyarani who is keen on entering the portals of the Assembly. In Peddapalli, D Manohar Reddy has begun pulling the ropes for renomination but he has to keep a watch on another leader, Nalla Manohar Reddy who has set his eyes on the party nomination this time. Satyavathi eyes Dornakal seat In Warangal, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, who is an MLC, wants to contest from Dornakal where the sitting MLA Redya Naik wants to seek reelection. MP Malothu Kavitha is also showing interest to contest from Mahabubabad but the sitting MLA Shankar Naik is hopeful of getting renominated. In Station Ghanpur, there is a rift between sitting MLA T Rajaiah and MLC Kadiyam Srihari. Srihari’s daughter Kavya is expecting the party nomination. In Jangaon, the sources stated that a cold war is brewing between MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy and MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy for the party ticket. In the erstwhile Medak district, MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy is expecting the Dubbak Assembly ticket while late MLA Soilipeta Ramlinga Reddy’s family is also eyeing the seat. In Medak, the sitting MLA Pamda Devender Reddy is sure to be renominated but Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanta Rao’s son Rohit Rao set eyes on this constituency. MLC Sheri Shubhas Reddy is also expecting a ticket. In Zaheerabad, sitting MLA Manik Rao is confident of getting the party ticket but he has to watch out for surprises as TSMIDC chairman Errolla Srinivas wants to enter fray. In erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Gadwal MLA Krishnamohan Reddy is hoping that the chief minister would renominate him while ZP chairperson Aritha also showing interest in contesting from the same seat. In Makthal, sitting MLA Rammohan Reddy is confident that he would get the party ticket while Jagannath Reddy too is trying his luck. In Achampet, Guvvala Balaraju is confident of getting renominated but Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu Naik’s son Bharat also has set his eyes on the seat. In Kalwakurthy, sitting MLA Jaipal Yadav is preparing the groundwork for the Assembly elections while MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy is also expecting the party ticket. In Kamareddy, BRS leader Mujeeb is expecting the ticket while sitting MLA Gampa Goverdhan is sure of renomination. In Armoor, former MLC Akula Lalitha is seeking the ticket while sitting MLA A Jeevan Reddy is doubly sure that he would be renominated. In Bodhan, Municipal chairman Sharath Reddy is seeking the party ticket while sitting MLA Shakeel is confident of getting renominated. In Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, former MLA Vemula Veeresham has thrown his hat in the ring while sitting MLA Chirumarthy Lingaiah, who joined the BRS from Congress, is also seeking the party ticket. In Aleru, former MLA Budidha Bhikshmaiah is expecting the ticket while sitting MLA G Sunitha is also hopeful that the party would renominate her for the seat. In Nagarjunasagar, MLC Kotireddy is expecting the ticket but sitting MLA Bhagath is showing interest in contesting again. In Kothagudem in Khammam district, former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao and a senior officer are trying to get the BRS ticket. In Paleru, sitting MLA K Upender Reddy who joined the party after he was elected on the Congress ticket also wants the party ticket but former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao is also keen on contesting from here. Three in fray for Cantonment ticket In Tandur in Rangareddy district, sitting MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy who joined the BRS after winning the last election on the Congress ticket is hopeful of getting the party ticket this time but MLC and former minister P Mahender Reddy is also seeking party nomination for the same seat. In Medchal a fight is going on between Minister MallaReddy and former MLA Sudheer Reddy for the ticket. In Rajendranagar, there is a fight between sitting MLA Prakash Goud and Minister Sabita Indra Reddy’s son Karthik Reddy who is showing interest in contesting from the same constituency. In Uppal, MLA B Subhash Reddy is sure of getting the party nomination but former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan is leaving no stone unturned to get the party nomination. In Cantonment in Hyderabad district, late MLA Sayanna’s daughter Lasya,G Nagesh and TSMDC chairman Krishank Mann vying with one another for the party ticket.