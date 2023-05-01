Lite byte: Bonhomie, ‘Balagam’ style

By Express News Service

No nod for babu’s Central move!

A special chief secretary ranks IAS officer is learned to have applied for Central deputation. A bird tells us that the application is pending for over two months now. He is anxious about the government’s tardiness in taking a decision. A section of civil servants, who know the moves of the Chief Minister, believes that the government wouldn’t endorse and forward the application to the Centre, pouring water on the aspirations of the IAS officer who sought Central deputation. But, why is that?

Bonhomie, ‘Balagam’ style

Bhuvanagiri Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took many by surprise by hugging his arch-rival TPCC president Revanth Reddy at ‘Nirudhyoga Rally’ in Nalgonda on Saturday. Flashing a broad smile, the Congress star campaigner was seen extending the same warm hug to other senior party leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jana Reddy and V Hanumatha Rao in an apparent show of bonhomie.

The Nalgonda strongman has not been on good terms with these leaders for quite some time. Behind this sudden change of heart is the film ‘Balagam’ which revolves around Telangana culture and sweet-bitter family ties. Inspired by the film that has captured the imagination of film-goers for its fresh theme deeply rooted in Telangana ethos, the Congress MP arranged the screening of the movie for the benefit of the people in several villages in his constituency 15 days back.

Will this goodwill of mercurial Congress leader towards his party colleagues continue forever or peter out as the elections approach? One has to wait and see!

Catching them off guard

A certain infamous conman, who is presently in jail, has been known to call his prey and impersonate important people. It appears that he has been calling up Congress leaders across the country, pretending to be a Rajya Sabha member with some clout in the party. Impersonating this MP, the conman asked the Congress leaders to send over some liquid cash for “party purposes”.

However, someone realised what was happening and brought it to the Rajya Sabha member’s attention. The MP then decided to do some detective work and asked his party colleagues in the Lok Sabha, including those from Telangana, whether they had received any calls from the conman. That’s when one of the three MPs from Telangana said something that left the Rajya Sabha member shocked: “I would not answer the phone even if you call me, forget about someone impersonating you.”

Inputs: T Kalyan, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek

No nod for babu’s Central move! A special chief secretary ranks IAS officer is learned to have applied for Central deputation. A bird tells us that the application is pending for over two months now. He is anxious about the government’s tardiness in taking a decision. A section of civil servants, who know the moves of the Chief Minister, believes that the government wouldn’t endorse and forward the application to the Centre, pouring water on the aspirations of the IAS officer who sought Central deputation. But, why is that? Bonhomie, ‘Balagam’ stylegoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bhuvanagiri Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took many by surprise by hugging his arch-rival TPCC president Revanth Reddy at ‘Nirudhyoga Rally’ in Nalgonda on Saturday. Flashing a broad smile, the Congress star campaigner was seen extending the same warm hug to other senior party leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jana Reddy and V Hanumatha Rao in an apparent show of bonhomie. The Nalgonda strongman has not been on good terms with these leaders for quite some time. Behind this sudden change of heart is the film ‘Balagam’ which revolves around Telangana culture and sweet-bitter family ties. Inspired by the film that has captured the imagination of film-goers for its fresh theme deeply rooted in Telangana ethos, the Congress MP arranged the screening of the movie for the benefit of the people in several villages in his constituency 15 days back. Will this goodwill of mercurial Congress leader towards his party colleagues continue forever or peter out as the elections approach? One has to wait and see! Catching them off guard A certain infamous conman, who is presently in jail, has been known to call his prey and impersonate important people. It appears that he has been calling up Congress leaders across the country, pretending to be a Rajya Sabha member with some clout in the party. Impersonating this MP, the conman asked the Congress leaders to send over some liquid cash for “party purposes”. However, someone realised what was happening and brought it to the Rajya Sabha member’s attention. The MP then decided to do some detective work and asked his party colleagues in the Lok Sabha, including those from Telangana, whether they had received any calls from the conman. That’s when one of the three MPs from Telangana said something that left the Rajya Sabha member shocked: “I would not answer the phone even if you call me, forget about someone impersonating you.” Inputs: T Kalyan, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek