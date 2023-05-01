'Mann Ki Baat' touched hearts of millions: Telangana Governor 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat is a revolution that attracted millions of people and touched their hearts. The 100th episode of the monthly programme was screened at the Raj Bhavan.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Governor said, “In the programme, the Prime Minister has mentioned that common people from the peripheral districts have been doing great service to mankind. The PM looking for innovations from remote villages and appreciating them shows his connection with the citizens. This is an exceptional quality.. to connect and communicate with the people of the country. He is the only leader who has communicated with over 100 crore people through his Mann Ki Baat.”

Knowing about the personalities fromPuducherry mentioned by our Honorable ,@PMOIndia in the #ManKiBaat is a great experience & a great surprise how he could get connected with them..Happy to note that after the mentioning about them..their work got recognized notably pic.twitter.com/1hNd6itRXo April 30, 2023

She also emphasised on how the PM talks about several important initiatives, including Har Ghar Tiranga, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, promotion of millets, post office schemes and Atma Nirbhar Bharat facilitated in popularising them among the masses. She also recalled the instance when the Prime Minister mentioned vaccination in the show, people who were hesitant to take vaccines also came forward to get vaccinated.

The event at the Raj Bhavan was attended by Padma Awardees from the State, eminent personalities along with those mentioned by the Prime Minister from Telangana in the previous episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

To mark the 100th episode of #MaanKiBaat, Lighted 100 Lamps in the event with the dates of broadcasting. Alongside with Honb. CM, Ministers and Officials at #RajNivas, Puducherry. #100MaanKiBaat @DrTamilisaiGuv @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/mHpHxlRi5E — Lt. Gov. Puducherry (@LGov_Puducherry) April 30, 2023

They included Dr Kurella Vitalachaya, who established a library with over two lakh books, Poorna Malavath, who climbed the peaks of seven mountains, Chinthala Venkat Reddy, who developed rice and wheat rich in Vitamin D, Yeldi Hariprasad, a weaver who sent the hand-woven G20 logo to the Prime Minister, Srinivas, Secretary of Bowenpally Market Yard which converted the waste into wealth, Raj Kumar Naik, who popularised the Perini dance form, Meera Shenoy, who is involved in training youth with special needs, Sri Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO of Dhruva Space, Santosh Kumar, MPDO of Paravatagiri Mandal who’s actively involved in building Amrit Sarovar at Mangtya Walya Thanda.

