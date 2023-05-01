Home States Telangana

'Mann Ki Baat' touched hearts of millions: Telangana Governor 

Tamilisai says even vaccine hesitant people took the shot after Modi spoke about it

Published: 01st May 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat is a revolution that attracted millions of people and touched their hearts. The 100th episode of the monthly programme was screened at the Raj Bhavan.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Governor said, “In the programme, the Prime Minister has mentioned that common people from the peripheral districts have been doing great service to mankind. The PM looking for innovations from remote villages and appreciating them shows his connection with the citizens. This is an exceptional quality.. to connect and communicate with the people of the country. He is the only leader who has communicated with over 100 crore people through his Mann Ki Baat.”

She also emphasised on how the PM talks about several important initiatives, including Har Ghar Tiranga, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, promotion of millets, post office schemes and Atma Nirbhar Bharat facilitated in popularising them among the masses. She also recalled the instance when the Prime Minister mentioned vaccination in the show, people who were hesitant to take vaccines also came forward to get vaccinated.

The event at the Raj Bhavan was attended by Padma Awardees from the State, eminent personalities along with those mentioned by the Prime Minister from Telangana in the previous episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

They included Dr Kurella Vitalachaya, who established a library with over two lakh books, Poorna Malavath, who climbed the peaks of seven mountains, Chinthala Venkat Reddy, who developed rice and wheat rich in Vitamin D, Yeldi Hariprasad, a weaver who sent the hand-woven G20 logo to the Prime Minister, Srinivas, Secretary of Bowenpally Market Yard which converted the waste into wealth, Raj Kumar Naik, who popularised the Perini dance form, Meera Shenoy, who is involved in training youth with special needs, Sri Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO of Dhruva Space, Santosh Kumar, MPDO of Paravatagiri Mandal who’s actively involved in building Amrit Sarovar at Mangtya Walya Thanda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Mann Ki Baat Narendra Modi
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp