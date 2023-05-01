Nalgonda civic body stops water supply to swimming pool over maintenance row in Telangana

Express News Service

NALGONDA: A dispute between the District Sports Authority (DSA) and the Nalgonda municipality regarding the maintenance of the swimming pool and indoor stadium has led to the civic body stopping the water supply to the swimming pool.

In 2007, the District Sports Authority constructed the swimming Pool and the stadium on one-and-a-half acres of land opposite SPT Market in Nalgonda town. While the swimming pool is open only during summer holidays, table tennis and badminton courts in the indoor stadium are open throughout the year. The sports authority collects fees from members using the indoor stadium and swimming pool facility.

The dispute has arisen as the municipality which has spent Rs 1.9 crore for renovating the swimming pool and the stadium wants to take over the responsibility of maintaining the sports facilities. Nalgonda municipal commissioner Dr KV Ramana Chary has written a letter to the district collector, asking him to hand over the facilities for maintenance.

However, the District Sports Authority has explained that the State Sports Authority will take the final decision on the matter of management of the sports facilities. Amidst this dispute, the municipality has stopped the water supply to the swimming pool. Following this, the District Sports Authority is repairing its own borewell motors.

Municipal Commissioner Ramana Chary told TNIE that in April last year the swimming pool and indoor stadium were renovated at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore. He alleged that the management of the sports authority is not good.

Ramana Chary contended that if the municipality is given the responsibility of maintaining the swimming pool and the indoor stadium, they will rope in a private agency for better service.

District Sports Authority officer Maqbool Ahmadh told TNIE that, “We have been maintaining the swimming pool and the indoor stadium perfectly well for the last few years on no-profit.

