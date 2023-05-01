Home States Telangana

Telangana govt to give tabs to 19,800 school teachers

The minister also announced that library corners will be set up in 5,000 primary schools in the State.

Published: 01st May 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

P Sabitha Indra Reddy

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 19,800 teachers working in primary schools in the State will get tabs worth Rs 34.25 crore. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy signed the order on Sunday, for the first time in the new secretariat building.

The minister also announced that library corners will be set up in 5,000 primary schools in the State. An amount of  Rs 7.53 crore will be spent on it. Both the tabs and library corners will be made available before June 12, before the reopening of the schools. The education minister will perform her duties from the B wing office on the first floor of the new secretariat from now on.

“Dr B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat is the most prestigious building built by the State government,” said the minister after assuming the office. She also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for signing the regularisation of 3,897 contract employees working in various departments of the education department.

