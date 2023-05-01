TPCC chief kindles local sentiment over pending projects in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has ignited ‘local sentiment’ among the denizens by comparing the status of pending irrigation projects in the Palamuru region with the ones that have been completed in North Telangana.

While addressing a packed corner meeting in Mahbubnagar, which was followed by a massive rally in the town, he said: “We have elected KCR as an MP before the Telangana movement. After becoming CM, KCR completed Kaleshwaram, Mallannasagar and other projects but our Lachimdevepalli project (Laxmidevipally reservoir), Palamuru lift irrigation scheme, Narayanpet and Palamuru Rangareddy projects are still pending. Is that region (CM represented) governed by a god, and ours (Palamuru) by a devil,” he wondered.

The Congress leader also said that Mahabubnagar people will have to migrate again, wielding a spade and bar, if they vote BRS to power again. “Congress has to win all the 14 seats (in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district) in the upcoming elections if our pending projects are to be completed,” he said.

Referring to his elevation as the TPCC chief, he said that Sonia Gandhi has given an opportunity to the “son of the Palamuru soil” and it is a respect given to all the people of the Palamuru region. Slamming Chief Minister for “boasting about naming the new Secretariat after Ambedkar, Revanth asked why there was no representation from the ‘Madiga community’ in the latter’s Cabinet when there are four from his own caste if he believes in the ideology of the architect of Constitution.

“KCR, you have given employment to all your family members. But what about the 30 lakh people? KCR is using the mask of Ambedkar... be cautious,” Revanth told the gathering. Taking a dig at the ruling BRS over the “Telangana model”, he said it is ridiculous that they talk about the Telangana model, especially when the government is unable to conduct Class 10 and 12 as well as Public Service Commission examinations.

Revanth for CM, say seniors

Senior Congress leaders from Mahabubnagar, including G Chinna Reddy and Mallu Ravi, extended their unconditional support to Revanth to become the Chief Minister if the grand old party is voted to power. “Revanth should sign documents, providing two lakh jobs to youth after becoming CM,” Chinna Reddy said.

