BJP MPs want to try their luck in Telangana Assembly polls

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the BJP is hoping to win people’s mandate and form government in the State, the saffron party’s MPs are showing interest in contesting in the next Assembly elections. In 2019 Parliament elections, the BJP won four Lok Sabha seats -- Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Nizamabad.

Secunderabad MP and Union minister G Kishan Reddy wants to contest from Amberpet Assembly segment. He has been visiting the constituency frequently and interacting with the people, explaining to them the good work the BJP government has been doing, especially the implementation of Central schemes.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is a parliamentarian from Karimnagar, is hoping to enter the portals of the Assembly from the same constituency.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind is eyeing the Armoor Assembly seat. He constructed a house in the constituency there and has been living in the constituency. The MP has also been visiting villages and interacting with leaders as well as the cadre.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao is keen on contesting from either Boath or Asifaba. He has been touring both the Assembly segments and preparing his supporters for the elections.

Meanwhile, former Chevella MP Konda Vishsweswar Reddy and former Lok Sabha member from Mahbubanagar, AP Jithender Reddy are also touring in their segments and interacting with the cadre.Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking at Chevella Parliament Ashirvada Sabha, indicated that Vishweswar Reddy is likely to contest from the constituency.

It is learnt that many leaders are averse to contesting in Lok Sabha election. They are more inclined to enter fray in the Assembly elections.

DK Aruna who sought election to Lok Sabha from Mahabubnagar appears to have not yet made up her mind. It is not yet clear if she would contest for the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat or the Gadwal Assembly seat.

