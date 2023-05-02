Home States Telangana

Chikoti Praveen, Medak DCCB chief held in Thailand for organising gambling

It may be recalled that the Enforcement Directorate had raided the residence of Chikoti Praveen for alleged violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) last year. 

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chikoti Praveen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  High profile gambling organiser Chikoti Praveen was reportedly arrested along with Medak District Cooperative and Central Bank Chairman Chitti Devendar Reddy by Thailand police from a luxury hotel in Pattaya city in the early hours of Monday for organising gambling activities like baccarat and blackjack in a hotel room modelled on a casino. 

It may be recalled that the Enforcement Directorate had raided the residence of Chikoti Praveen for alleged violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) last year. 

Praveen is known for organising gambling in Nepal, Bangkok, Thailand, etc. According to Bangkok Post, an English daily published in Bangkok, the police raided a luxury hotel - Asia Pattaya Hotel - in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, and found 83 Indian nationals, including women engaged in gambling activities. 

The gambling organisers reportedly charged Rs 1.19 lakh (50,000 baht) for each game. They imported all gambling equipment including the card dealers from India. They were organising gambling in such a way that even the hotel staff was not allowed to enter their room. 

“Pol Maj Gen Kampol Leelaprapaporn, the Chon Buri police chief, said the raid occurred about a quarter past midnight at Asia Pattaya Hotel in Soi Phra Tamnak 4 in Tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district,” Bangkok Post said quoting the top local officials. 

The police said that they had arrested 93 people, including 83 Indians. The investigation revealed that gamblers booked the hotel from April 27 to May 1 by colluding with a female Thai national named Sitranan Kaewlor, 32.

The police seized four baccarat tables, three blackjack tables, 25 sets of cards, 209,215,000 chips, Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, eight CCTV cameras, 92 mobile phones, three notebook computers, one iPad and three card dealer machines from the possession of the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chikoti Praveen
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp