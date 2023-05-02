Cold war among ticket aspirants spells fresh trouble for Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ever-growing differences among its leaders during their various padayatras have created further trouble for the Congress. Party leaders who are vying for Assembly tickets are now fighting among themselves and are likely to turn rebels in a party that hopes to come to power. Unfortunately, the State leadership and in-charges are not focusing on the issues that may pose significant challenges in several constituencies.

For instance, during CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra in Peddpalli, supporters of Ch Vijayaramana Rao and Ganta Ramulu clashed, creating tension in the constituency. Both leaders are expecting a party ticket and have been organising separate programs. A similar situation arose in Jangaon Assembly segment, where followers of Vikramarka, former minister Ponnala Lakshamaiah, and former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy raised slogans against each other, exposing the gap between leaders vying for party tickets.

Several Assembly segments in erstwhile Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and Nizamabad districts are witnessing a cold war among the ticket aspirants. The leaders in top positions are not focusing on resolving these issues. Also, the entry of leaders from other parties has left dedicated Congressmen upset as the latter have not been consulted.

Game of one-upmanship

In Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Ramagundam Assembly segments, leaders are involved in games of one-upmanship to promote themselves as candidates. A similar situation prevails in Warangal, Jangaon, West Assembly, Mahabubabad, and Dornakal.

In Khammam, Kothagudem, Pinapaka, Illendu, and other constituencies, groups have sprouted which may rebel against the party before the elections. There also differences between aspirants and senior leaders in Nalgonda district, Suryapet, Aleru, Munugode, and Nakirekal Assembly constituencies.

In Nizamabad district, Nizamabad Urban and Rural, Yellareddy, and Kamareddy Assembly segments are also witnessing a similar situation. In Rangareddy district, Qutbullahpur, Medchal, and Uppal Assembly segments are likely to give a headache for TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as they all come under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency which he represents.

Sources told TNIE that the party’s in-charge secretaries and State leadership have not even started a discussion on shortlisting the candidates, even though Rahul Gandhi made it clear that he wants the list to be announced at least six months before the election. Telangana Congress leaders are worried about how party seniors will handle the aspirants once their names are rejected. They believe that the list should be prepared district-wise so that it would be easier to rein in rebels during the elections.

