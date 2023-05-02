Home States Telangana

Cold war among ticket aspirants spells fresh trouble for Telangana Congress

Party leaders who are vying for Assembly tickets are now fighting among themselves and are likely to turn rebels in a party that hopes to come to power.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC headquarters Gandhi Bhavan

TPCC headquarters Gandhi Bhavan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The ever-growing differences among its leaders during their various padayatras have created further trouble for the Congress. Party leaders who are vying for Assembly tickets are now fighting among themselves and are likely to turn rebels in a party that hopes to come to power. Unfortunately, the State leadership and in-charges are not focusing on the issues that may pose significant challenges in several constituencies.

For instance, during CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra in Peddpalli, supporters of Ch Vijayaramana Rao and Ganta Ramulu clashed, creating tension in the constituency. Both leaders are expecting a party ticket and have been organising separate programs. A similar situation arose in Jangaon Assembly segment, where followers of Vikramarka, former minister Ponnala Lakshamaiah, and former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy raised slogans against each other, exposing the gap between leaders vying for party tickets.

Several Assembly segments in erstwhile Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and Nizamabad districts are witnessing a cold war among the ticket aspirants. The leaders in top positions are not focusing on resolving these issues. Also, the entry of leaders from other parties has left dedicated Congressmen upset as the latter have not been consulted.

Game of one-upmanship 
In Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Ramagundam Assembly segments, leaders are involved in games of one-upmanship to promote themselves as candidates. A similar situation prevails in Warangal, Jangaon, West Assembly, Mahabubabad, and Dornakal. 

In Khammam, Kothagudem, Pinapaka, Illendu, and other constituencies, groups have sprouted which may rebel against the party before the elections. There also differences between aspirants and senior leaders in Nalgonda district, Suryapet, Aleru, Munugode, and Nakirekal Assembly constituencies.

In Nizamabad district, Nizamabad Urban and Rural, Yellareddy, and Kamareddy Assembly segments are also witnessing a similar situation. In Rangareddy district, Qutbullahpur, Medchal, and Uppal Assembly segments are likely to give a headache for TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as they all come under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency which he represents. 

Sources told TNIE that the party’s in-charge secretaries and State leadership have not even started a discussion on shortlisting the candidates, even though Rahul Gandhi made it clear that he wants the list to be announced at least six months before the election. Telangana Congress leaders are worried about how party seniors will handle the aspirants once their names are rejected. They believe that the list should be prepared district-wise so that it would be easier to rein in rebels during the elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress Telangana Assembly elections
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp