Deadline for regularisation of lands extended by a month: Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Announcing that the deadline for regularisation of lands under GO 58 and 59 was extended by a month, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appealed to people to utilise this opportunity.

People are requested to meet their MLAs in their respective Assembly constituencies and discuss notary, house site regularisation and other issues with them. The government is keen on resolving land related issues in the State, he said.

The Chief Minister assured that all eligible people would be given land pattas with legal rights.

“The main objective of the government is to address all the problems related to house sites at one go. A special drive will be conducted for this purpose,” he said.

Rao also said that notary problems related to the agricultural lands would also be resolved at the earliest and a Collectors’ conference will be held soon on the same.

The MLAs of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad met the Chief Minister at his chambers in the Secretariat and requested him to address the issue of house sites for poor.

Responding positively to their request, Rao decided to extend the deadline by another month.

Minister Ch Malla Reddy, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari were present on the occasion.

