Even terrorists, Maoists are treated better by cops than me, claims TPCC chief Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday had a heated argument with the police when they obstructed him from proceeding towards the newly inaugurated Secretariat building to file an RTI application. The Malkajgiri MP expressed his objection to being stopped in the middle of the road while he was halfway through the Secretariat. He also made a comparison, saying that even terrorists and Maoists were not treated in the manner he was by the police.

The police claimed that Revanth didn’t have an appointment to enter, but he argued that as an MP, he didn’t need permission to enter the State government’s administrative office. The police blocked his way with personnel and asked him to come back on a different day or seek an appointment.

While speaking to DCP, Central Zone, M Venkateshwarlu, Revanth said, “I need not take any permission or appointment. It is the privilege of MPs, MLAs and MLCs on par with the CM to visit the Secretariat. It is my fundamental right to walk into the administration building. Under what rule, you are not allowing me to go to the Secretariat? If you do not allow me to go to the Secretariat, then give it in writing, I will contest it in the court of law.”

Revanth sees irregularities in ORR leasing

The TPCC chief announced that they will move the court of law and Central investigation agencies requesting a probe into the alleged irregularities in the process of leasing out the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He alleged that CM KCR and his family members have captured the profitable ORR lease contract through a Mumbaibased private company. He claimed that the lease agreement was finalised without competitive bidding. “We need officially sanctioned information to approach the court and central agencies. Hence, I filed an RTI application with the MAUD Department to seek information on the companies which have quoted higher amounts for granting a lease in the tenders and whether there are any politicians involved,” he said.

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday had a heated argument with the police when they obstructed him from proceeding towards the newly inaugurated Secretariat building to file an RTI application. The Malkajgiri MP expressed his objection to being stopped in the middle of the road while he was halfway through the Secretariat. He also made a comparison, saying that even terrorists and Maoists were not treated in the manner he was by the police. The police claimed that Revanth didn’t have an appointment to enter, but he argued that as an MP, he didn’t need permission to enter the State government’s administrative office. The police blocked his way with personnel and asked him to come back on a different day or seek an appointment. While speaking to DCP, Central Zone, M Venkateshwarlu, Revanth said, “I need not take any permission or appointment. It is the privilege of MPs, MLAs and MLCs on par with the CM to visit the Secretariat. It is my fundamental right to walk into the administration building. Under what rule, you are not allowing me to go to the Secretariat? If you do not allow me to go to the Secretariat, then give it in writing, I will contest it in the court of law.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Revanth sees irregularities in ORR leasing The TPCC chief announced that they will move the court of law and Central investigation agencies requesting a probe into the alleged irregularities in the process of leasing out the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He alleged that CM KCR and his family members have captured the profitable ORR lease contract through a Mumbaibased private company. He claimed that the lease agreement was finalised without competitive bidding. “We need officially sanctioned information to approach the court and central agencies. Hence, I filed an RTI application with the MAUD Department to seek information on the companies which have quoted higher amounts for granting a lease in the tenders and whether there are any politicians involved,” he said.