Home States Telangana

Even terrorists, Maoists are treated better by cops than me, claims TPCC chief Revanth

The police claimed that Revanth didn’t have an appointment to enter, but he argued that as an MP, he didn’t need permission to enter the State government’s administrative office.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy

TPCC president Revanth Reddy being obstructed by the police from going to the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday had a heated argument with the police when they obstructed him from proceeding towards the newly inaugurated Secretariat building to file an RTI application. The Malkajgiri MP expressed his objection to being stopped in the middle of the road while he was halfway through the Secretariat. He also made a comparison, saying that even terrorists and Maoists were not treated in the manner he was by the police.

The police claimed that Revanth didn’t have an appointment to enter, but he argued that as an MP, he didn’t need permission to enter the State government’s administrative office. The police blocked his way with personnel and asked him to come back on a different day or seek an appointment.

While speaking to DCP, Central Zone, M Venkateshwarlu, Revanth said, “I need not take any permission or appointment. It is the privilege of MPs, MLAs and MLCs on par with the CM to visit the Secretariat. It is my fundamental right to walk into the administration building. Under what rule, you are not allowing me to go to the Secretariat? If you do not allow me to go to the Secretariat, then give it in writing, I will contest it in the court of law.” 

Revanth sees irregularities in ORR leasing

The TPCC chief announced that they will move the court of law and Central investigation agencies requesting a probe into the alleged irregularities in the process of leasing out the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He alleged that CM KCR and his family members have captured the profitable ORR lease contract through a Mumbaibased private company. He claimed that the lease agreement was finalised without competitive bidding. “We need officially sanctioned information to approach the court and central agencies. Hence, I filed an RTI application with the MAUD Department to seek information on the companies which have quoted higher amounts for granting a lease in the tenders and whether there are any politicians involved,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp