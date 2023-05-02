Home States Telangana

No Shine, only rain: unusual summer greets Telangana residents

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the State recorded 160 per cent excess rainfall in April this year.

Farmers stand in a flooded paddy procurement centre in Station Ghanpur of Jangaon district on Monday

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year, it has been an unusual summer in the State as there has been more rain than sunshine. People have experienced what feels like a monsoon, with rainy days outnumbering sunny days. As a result, many people carry umbrellas and raincoats daily to prepare for the frequent rainfall.

Typically, by the beginning of May, the State, especially in the northern parts, would experience heatwave conditions. However, over the last three years, the incidents of heatwaves have decreased, and there are no such conditions reported so far this year.

At the same time last year, parts of Jagtial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Khammam, Peddapalli and Adilabad districts, registered maximum temperatures above 45°C. However, this year, the temperatures have dropped by around 10°C, hovering around 35°C.

For instance, on May 1, 2022, Manthani reported the highest temperature of 45.8°C, whereas, on May 1 this year, it recorded a temperature of 34.9°C. Even in Hyderabad, where temperatures usually exceed 42°C during the end of April and beginning of May, have dropped to 32°C this year.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the State recorded 160 per cent excess rainfall in April this year. Despite the normal average rainfall for April being 18.5 mm, the State recorded 48 mm of rainfall this year. Among all parts of the State, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district reported the highest rainfall of 88 mm compared to the normal rainfall of 23 mm during April.

Frequent hailstorms recorded across State

In addition to rainfall, Telangana has been experiencing frequent hailstorms. In previous years, only a few parts of the State used to experience hailstorms. However, since the beginning of this summer, hailstorms have become common and are being reported regularly in many places throughout the State. According to meteorological officials, the prevailing weather conditions in Telangana can be attributed to a trough prevailing from interior Karnataka to Vidarbha, and the moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal which is helping to form cumulonimbus clouds every evening. These clouds are resulting in rain and hailstorms across the State, they added.

