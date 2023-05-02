Home States Telangana

Paper leak case: Statements of TSPSC chief, secretary recorded

The ED has initiated an investigation into the possible involvement of money laundering in the paper leak issue.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statements of Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman and secretary, B Janardhan Reddy and Anitha Ramachandran, respectively, on Monday in connection with the paper leak case. ED suspects that Rs 31 lakh was sent by candidates from foreign countries to the main accused in the case. The agency has initiated an investigation into the possible involvement of money laundering in the paper leak issue.

Several persons who had taken the exams came from foreign countries, which the ED sees as being suspicious. Officials suspect that these individuals carried out transactions from foreign countries with the main accused persons, Praveen and Rajasekhar Reddy. Sources said the ED questioned both the chairman and secretary regarding how they allowed employees who were writing exams to enter the office, and what actions were taken against those employees who were involved in the entire scam.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the agency summoned the TSPSC chairman and secretary and also conducted an investigation into the involvement of the confidential section officers, Shankara Laxmi and Satyanarayana. According to sources, the agency questioned the chairman and secretary for almost eight-and-a-half hours, recording statements about the scam and how the confidential IDs and passwords ended up in the hands of the accused persons. The agency also questioned them about the candidates who came from abroad to write exams and asked for details about these candidates.

They further stated that the ED also inquired about the officials’ negligence, which is suspected to be a reason behind the conspiracy of the leakage issue. According to sources, the agency also conducted an investigation into two officers from the Telangana Technical Service Department regarding the appointment of the accused person, Rajasekhar, in TSPSC, and verified the links between the officers and him. The ED suspects that Rs 31 lakh worth of transactions was carried out between the accused persons and candidates, and alleges that this money exchange may have involved money laundering.

Furthermore, the officials suspect that there may have been additional transactions between the accused persons and candidates who wrote the exam with the leaked paper. In addition to the agency’s investigation, a Special Investigation Team also looked into the case and submitted a detailed report to the Telangana High Court.

