PRLIS benefits to reach people before 2023 Telangana elections

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Banda-meedipally tunnel being constructed as part of the PRLIS 

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government is planning to provide initial benefits of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) to the people before Assembly elections. 

As the National Green Tribunal (NGT) permitted the State government to take up drinking water component of the PRLIS, the government is planning to divert Krishna waters to erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts for drinking water needs.

At the first review meeting held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed the officials to supply water to Karivena reservoir by July and lift water up to Uddandapur by August this year. 

Rao directed the officials to complete the pending works at Narlapur, Edula, Vattem, Karivena and Uddandapur reservoirs. He also instructed the officials to complete the remaining works related to pump houses, power sub stations and the ‘conveyor system’ which is being used to shift water from one reservoir to another.

In view of the Supreme Court giving permission to continue the drinking water project works under PRLIS, the Chief Minister discussed the progress in the works for drinking water supply meant for erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts.  The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing works of Kalvakurti, Nettempadu, Bhima and Koil Sagar and instructed the officials to complete the remaining works by June.

