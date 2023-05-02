Telangana Energy Minister criticises Governor for not attending Secretariat inauguration

SURYAPET: State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday criticized Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for not attending the inauguration of new Secretariat complex. Speaking to the media, he said that the Governor skipped the ceremony as she was unable to digest the all-round development taking place in the State. “Whether she did the right thing or not by not attending the ceremony, we will leave it to her wisdom,” he said. The minister also said the BJP government at the Centre, which appointed the Governor, failed in all aspects.
