Home States Telangana

Telangana records highest GST collection of Rs 5,622 crore

Apart from GST, the revenue from liquor, petrol and others too were encouraging from the State.  

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only. Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time after the introduction of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), the GST collections from the State crossed Rs 5,000 crore mark.  In April, 2023, the GST collections from the State is Rs 5,622 crore, according to the Ministry of Finance. In April, 2022, the GST collection from stod at Rs 4,955 crore. There is a 13 per cent growth in GST collections in April, 2023 when compared with the collection of April, 2022. In April, 2021, the GST collection was Rs 4,262 crore.

The SGST collections of Rs 1,822.98 crore in April, 2023 is also a record. In April, 2022, the SGST collection was Rs 1,662.97 crore. Post Covid-19, the revenue of the State was steadily increasing. Apart from GST, the revenue from liquor, petrol and others too were encouraging from the State.  

According to sources, the revenue from petrol in April, 2023 was Rs 1,243.32 crore, liquor Rs 1,058.77 crore. The income from the Stamps and Registration, Motor Vehicle Tax too was encouraging, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp