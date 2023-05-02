Telangana records highest GST collection of Rs 5,622 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time after the introduction of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), the GST collections from the State crossed Rs 5,000 crore mark. In April, 2023, the GST collections from the State is Rs 5,622 crore, according to the Ministry of Finance. In April, 2022, the GST collection from stod at Rs 4,955 crore. There is a 13 per cent growth in GST collections in April, 2023 when compared with the collection of April, 2022. In April, 2021, the GST collection was Rs 4,262 crore.

The SGST collections of Rs 1,822.98 crore in April, 2023 is also a record. In April, 2022, the SGST collection was Rs 1,662.97 crore. Post Covid-19, the revenue of the State was steadily increasing. Apart from GST, the revenue from liquor, petrol and others too were encouraging from the State.

According to sources, the revenue from petrol in April, 2023 was Rs 1,243.32 crore, liquor Rs 1,058.77 crore. The income from the Stamps and Registration, Motor Vehicle Tax too was encouraging, the sources said.

