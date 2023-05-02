Home States Telangana

Telangana: Dharani glitch-hit farmer stages novel protest at Prajavani programme

Stating that his 30 guntas of land wasn’t reflected on the Dharani portal, he garlanded old copies of applications and even threatened suicide if his issue wasn’t resolved promptly.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bumalla Nampalli

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Vexed over the alleged negligence of authorities over his land issue, a farmer from Gattubuthukur village in Gangadhara mandal staged a novel protest during the Prajavani programme at the Collectorate on Monday. Stating that his 30 guntas of land wasn’t reflected on the Dharani portal, he garlanded old copies of applications and even threatened suicide if his issue wasn’t resolved promptly. 

The farmer, Bumalla Nampalli, claimed that the piece of land he owns was being shown as belonging to someone else. He added that he had approached revenue officials, tahsildar, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the district collector and even begged them to look into the issue, but no action has been taken up so far. 

“If I don’t get justice I will kill myself. If the authorities make the change in the portal, at least my daughters can reap the benefits,” he said. 

Bumalla even went on to claim that revenue authorities demanded bribes through brokers to ‘correct the mistake’. He mentioned that someone had suggested he approach the court, but he had no idea how to do so, including how to apply online. As a result, he brought the issue to the attention of authorities, he added. 

On Monday, he arrived at the collectorate with photocopies of old applications, a fresh application and garlands of flowers. When he was garlanding the old application, authorities approached him. RDO D Anand Kumar perused his application and assured him that they would take steps to rectify the problem.

