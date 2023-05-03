Home States Telangana

6-year-old boy drowns in rainwater-filled pit in Telangana

The children alerted the boy’s parents and although his father tried to rescue him, the boy died.

Published: 03rd May 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Open pit

Open pit in Jubilee Hills

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just days after the tragic death of nine-year-old Mounika, who fell into a nala at Kalasiguda on Saturday, another child has lost their life. Six-year-old Rayudu Vivek died on Tuesday after slipping into an open pit in a private property on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills.

Rayudu Vivek, the 6-year
old boy who drowned in
the open pit

Kavita, a tenant of the property, said, “Vivek and his elder sister Srilalitha, who live beside our home, regularly play here along with my own children. Due to the continuous rain over the past few days, the pit, which is usually dry, had filled up with water.”

She said: “We locked the gates while leaving for work, but the boy came by jumping off the wall. Earlier this morning, we even warned the kids not to go near the pit. Regardless, the boy went near the pit where the fence was down to get a stick and accidentally fell in.”

The children alerted the boy’s parents and although his father tried to rescue him, the boy died. 

Property owners dug pit for Vastu reason

Vivek was in Class I at the nearby government school. His parents, Bheema Shankar and Lalitha had moved to Hyderabad from Kakinada for work. The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. “The property belongs to the Agarwals, who are in the jewellery business. Being superstitious and considering Vaastu, they dug the pit there and left it open. The pit might be around 10 feet deep,” said sub-inspector Rajesh Naidu.

“As the property has compound walls, fencing, and gates, it is difficult to take immediate action against anyone on the grounds of negligence. We will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and take necessary decisions,” he added, informing that the body was sent for postmortem examination to Osmania Hospital.

An acquaintance of the family said that “as the grieving family has been working hard in the city for many years now and been financially struggling, some assistance from the owner of the property would come to aid. The owner did not contact the family till now, but the manager has been communicating back and forth.”

This is the third rain-related death in the city in the span of four days. After the death of Mounika, a 40-year-old Greyhounds constable was electrocuted during an intense rainstorm in Jubilee Hills on Sunday night.

A senior GHMC official said, “Although it is saddening that the incident took place on private property, there is nothing much we can do. If it had happened in a cellar or in a construction activity area, we would have had the opportunity to take any action.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayudu Vivek Jubilee Hills open pit GHMC
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp