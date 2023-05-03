Home States Telangana

BJP will increase salaries of sanitation workers: Bandi

Published: 03rd May 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday assured that if voted to power, BJP will hike the salaries of the sanitation employees working in gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations across the State by Rs 2,000 per month, and that job security will be provided to them.

In a press statement, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who he felt, had caused difficulties for the sanitation workers by not paying their salaries on time and by not giving them proper healthcare, had suddenly decided to increase their salaries by Rs 1,000 per month, which he felt was aimed at securing their votes in the next elections.

Sanjay has assured that based on the increasing population in the municipalities, more sanitation workers will be recruited by the saffron party after coming to power.

