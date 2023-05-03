KTR asks Flipkart to coordinate with TASK, create more jobs in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked Flipkart to coordinate with the representatives of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and come up with a module to upscale employment opportunities.

While virtually inaugurating Flipkart’s fulfilment centre at Sangareddy, the minister said digitisation has enhanced prospects for local economies to grow and thrive, and this is being reinforced by e-commerce.

“I am proud to say that Telangana is one State where the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) on ranking actually corresponds on ground”: Maj Neil Castelino, Regional Director-South Corporate Affairs & Government Relations, at the virutal inauguration of @Flipkart's Fulfillment Center… pic.twitter.com/BhIK7opbaS May 2, 2023

“I appreciate Flipkart’s ongoing endeavours to create a conducive growth environment for MSMEs and welcome its investments in the state. The new facility by Flipkart will strengthen pan-India market access for local sellers and encourage many of our local communities to become a part of the digital revolution,” he said.

Geographically, #Telangana is in the middle of the country. The centricity makes #Hyderabad a logistics hub and a hub between the North of India and the South of India.@KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/2mvtla25oq — KTR News (@KTR_News) May 2, 2023

Spread over four lakh sq.ft, this centre will further improve Flipkart’s commitment to India’s digital commerce evolution by empowering local sellers, employable youth, and customers while making e-commerce more inclusive and accessible. It will support the delivery and logistics of a wide range of product categories, including furniture and large appliances, offered by thousands of local sellers and MSMEs in Telangana, providing them access to a national market.

40K jobs created

To date, Flipkart’s e-commerce platform has empowered more than 14,000 sellers in the State to join the mainstream economy and cater to the rising consumer demand in the country. Flipkart’s supply chain operations have also contributed to the growth of Telangana’s economy by creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Some of Flipkart’s key investments in Telangana include the establishment of six fulfilment centres for making millions of products, including home appliances, furniture, large appliances, and groceries available.

