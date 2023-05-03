Priyanka Gandhi rally, public meeting on jobs for jobless on May 8 in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC is preparing for a massive public meeting to be addressed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at the Saroornagar stadium in Hyderabad on May 8.

Party leaders said that Priyanka will focus on issues the unemployed youths are facing in the State.

To plan for the event, the TPCC Political Affairs Committee held a Zoom meeting on Tuesday which was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Manik Rao Thakre, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, and other party leaders.

As per the schedule, Priyanka will pay her respects at the Srikantha Chary statue at LB Nagar on May 8 before leading a padayatra against unemployment to the Saroornagar stadium.

The TPCC plans to form various committees to ensure the public meeting is a huge success by mobilising party members and youth from GHMC limits.

The Congress is working to consolidate support among youth in Telangana and has already conducted unemployed rallies in several districts.

Priyanka’s participation in the meeting is expected to send a strong message to opponents and unify the State party leadership. She will also provide guidance to the Telangana Congress on how to take on the ruling BRS and prepare for upcoming elections.

The party hopes that some prominent leaders from other parties may also join the Congress at the meeting. Discussions with these leaders are ongoing and are expected to yield positive results.

HYDERABAD: The TPCC is preparing for a massive public meeting to be addressed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at the Saroornagar stadium in Hyderabad on May 8. Party leaders said that Priyanka will focus on issues the unemployed youths are facing in the State. To plan for the event, the TPCC Political Affairs Committee held a Zoom meeting on Tuesday which was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Manik Rao Thakre, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, and other party leaders. As per the schedule, Priyanka will pay her respects at the Srikantha Chary statue at LB Nagar on May 8 before leading a padayatra against unemployment to the Saroornagar stadium.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The TPCC plans to form various committees to ensure the public meeting is a huge success by mobilising party members and youth from GHMC limits. The Congress is working to consolidate support among youth in Telangana and has already conducted unemployed rallies in several districts. Priyanka’s participation in the meeting is expected to send a strong message to opponents and unify the State party leadership. She will also provide guidance to the Telangana Congress on how to take on the ruling BRS and prepare for upcoming elections. The party hopes that some prominent leaders from other parties may also join the Congress at the meeting. Discussions with these leaders are ongoing and are expected to yield positive results.