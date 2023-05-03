Suo motu notices on pathetic condition of Koti hospital in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Tuesday issued suo motu notices to various authorities in response to a letter from one R Bhaskar that the Koti Maternity Hospital, situated in the heart of Hyderabad, lacks basic infrastructure, health workers, and medicines, causing difficulties for pregnant women from across the State who visit it.

The notices were directed to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, superintendent of the Government Maternity Hospital, Hyderabad Collector, and the Director of Medical Education, Telangana.

They were asked to respond to the petitioner’s concerns. As per the letter, the hospital lacks essential furniture, and patients are forced to purchase mandatory medicines from private medical shops.

After reviewing the petitioner’s concerns, the court issued notices to the respondent authorities and adjourned the case to July 25, 2023.

